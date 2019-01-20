SUPER BOWL BOUND:Rams Clinch Super Bowl Berth With 26-23 OT Win
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)  — Wanna see the Super Bowl live?

Be prepared to shell out at least $5,000 — if not more.

SeatGeek reports that demand for tickets was already steep before the Rams came-from-behind to beat the Saints for the NFC title.

According to SeatGeek, the average ticket price for Super Bowl XIII is $5,239.

They said, the cheapest seat is about $4,000.

Comments
  1. Zulu Radio USA (@ZuluRadioUSA) says:
    January 20, 2019 at 4:53 pm

    Uh, Super Bowl LIII, not thirteen. No wonder you’re called “Fake News!”

