LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Wanna see the Super Bowl live?

Be prepared to shell out at least $5,000 — if not more.

SeatGeek reports that demand for tickets was already steep before the Rams came-from-behind to beat the Saints for the NFC title.

According to SeatGeek, the average ticket price for Super Bowl XIII is $5,239.

They said, the cheapest seat is about $4,000.

For more information about ticket prices and availability, check SeatGeek’s Ticket Tracker.