NFC CHAMPIONSHIP:Rams Get Field Goal, Cut Deficit To 13-10
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    2:30 PMPaid Program
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMCindy Crawford's Skincare Secrets
    2:00 PM5 Makeup Tips 4 You
    2:30 PMPaid Program
    3:00 PMThe NFL Today
    3:30 PMNFL Playoffs
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Los Angeles Rams, NFC Championship, Rams

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A fake punt gave the Rams their first first down on their third possession and led to their first points of the game on a field goal.

Jonny Hekker’s pass to Sam Shields along the right side caught the Saints off guard on fourth-and-5. The play sustained a drive that produced three more first downs before Los Angeles stalled on running back Todd Gurley’s dropped pass inside the New Orleans 20.

Greg Zuerlein kicked a 36-yard field goal to make it 13-3 with 9:45 left in the second quarter.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s