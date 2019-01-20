NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A fake punt gave the Rams their first first down on their third possession and led to their first points of the game on a field goal.

Jonny Hekker’s pass to Sam Shields along the right side caught the Saints off guard on fourth-and-5. The play sustained a drive that produced three more first downs before Los Angeles stalled on running back Todd Gurley’s dropped pass inside the New Orleans 20.

Greg Zuerlein kicked a 36-yard field goal to make it 13-3 with 9:45 left in the second quarter.

