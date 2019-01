LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Rams come-from-behind win in the NFC championship game had social media on fire Sunday.

Celebrities, stars, politicians, football fans and those who were a combination of all four made their voices — and opinions — heard.

From the LA Lakers to the LA Rams Owner Stan Kroenke, EVP/COO Kevin Demoff, Head Coach Sean McVay, and players, congratulations on going to the Super Bowl! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 20, 2019

What a great game baby! We are going to the SUPER BOWL!!!!!@NFL @RamsNFL yes !!!! Way to fight team!!!!! #win #win #win yes! What a great game!!!! Rams baby! Here we come Atlanta!!!! — Robert Patrick 🇺🇸 (@robertpatrickT2) January 21, 2019

New Orleans native Ellen DeGeneres did her best to get over the Saints losing.