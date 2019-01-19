  • KCAL9On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Does the government shutdown have you feeling a little down?

Feel like no one is listening to you?

“The Late Show” has the answer. They are just out with a Shutdown Mug — and it’s available for purchase.

Written on the mug, “Don’t Even Talk To Me Until I’ve Had My Paycheck.”

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert says 100 percent of all profits from sales of the mugs will benefit Chef Jose Andres’ Washington, D.C.-based World Central Kitchen.

(credit: CBS)

Andres’ charity has been feeding free meals to federal workers and their families during the shutdown.

For more information about the mugs ($14.99 a piece) or for information on how to purchase one, click here.

 

 

