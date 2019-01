PERRIS (CBSLA) — A fire killed three people in a Perris home Saturday morning.

Flames broke out at the two-story residence on the 140 block of Portrait Rd. just after 2 a.m.

Firefighters say two people jumped to safety and were rushed to the hospital but have since been released.

Firefighters discovered the bodies inside the home after knocking down the blaze.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation at the time of this report.