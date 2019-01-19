LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Clean Air Vehicles (CAVs) must have three or more occupants to travel toll-free at all hours on the I-10 Metro ExpressLanes, according to the transportation agency.

In an email to customers on Saturday, the agency noted several changes to its CAV policy beginning March 1, 2019.

On the I-10 Metro ExpressLanes, vehicles with three or more occupants travel toll-free at all hours, while vehicles with two occupants will pay a toll during peak hours, defined as Monday through Friday from 5-9 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Vehicles displaying a DMV-issued red or purple CAV decal can use the I-10 and I-110 Metro ExpressLanes and receive a 15 percent discount. Other CAVs, including those with yellow, green or white decals, will not be eligible for discounts, the agency stated.

On the I-110 Metro ExpressLanes, vehicles with two or more occupants travel toll-free at all hours.

Drivers are expected to set the switch on their transponder to indicate the number of people in the vehicle during each trip.

“CAVs are no longer allowed to use the 2 or 3+ transponder switch settings unless that many persons are present in the vehicle,” the agency noted.

Those incorrectly using the switch setting could be subject to a citation by the California Highway Patrol.