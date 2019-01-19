  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:210 Freeway, arrest, Hit And Run

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — An arrest has been made in a deadly hit-and-run crash on the 210 Freeway Friday night.

The accident occurred near Hermosa Avenue on the westbound 210 at Archibald just after 7:35 p.m.

The CHP was looking for a female driver but it remains unclear if that person was arrested.

KCAL9’s Nicole Comstock reported the victim was standing on the shoulder of the freeway outside his yellow Hyundai at the time of the collision.

The man was apparently checking out his vehicle and possibly changing a tire when he was struck by a white Camry. The force of the impact literally peeled the driver’s side door straight back.

CHP told her the driver of the Camry hit the unidentified man and kept going.

The CHP said the Camry had front-end damage consistent with an accident. The car was found about two minutes away from the accident.

“There was very consistent collision damage, paint transfers,” said CHP Sgt. Ronald Burch. “And witnesses at Liberty and Lemon did see the driver of the vehicle walking away. We found the car abandoned at the time that we arrived.”

The age of the man killed was not disclosed. Authorities told Comstock there was very little they could do for the victim when they arrived.

