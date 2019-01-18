NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Police are looking for at least one vandal who broke into an underground garage in North Hollywood overnight Thursday and damaged at least eight cars.

(CBS2)

The vandalism occurred sometime before 3 a.m. Friday in a parking garage for an apartment complex in the 10900 block of Hartsook Street.

The damaged cars had either broken windows or were spray-painted with graffiti. The word “Trump” was also spray painted on the ground.

Authorities are hoping security video will help them identify the suspect or suspects.

