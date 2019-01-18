NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Police are looking for at least one vandal who broke into an underground garage in North Hollywood overnight Thursday and damaged at least eight cars.

The vandalism occurred sometime before 3 a.m. Friday in a parking garage for an apartment complex in the 10900 block of Hartsook Street.

The damaged cars had either broken windows or were spray-painted with graffiti. The word “Trump” was also spray painted on the ground.

Authorities are hoping security video will help them identify the suspect or suspects.