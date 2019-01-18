LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Expect a whole lot of shaking going on at the Superdome for Sunday’s NFC championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints.

Just don’t expect it to affect the Rams’ chances of going to their first Super Bowl in nearly two decades.

Fans took to social media last Sunday during the Saints’ victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, where in-stadium decibel levels at the Superdome rose as high as 128, according to reports. A chainsaw or a clap of thunder is roughly 120 decibels.

The noise was enough to force the Eagles into several false starts and timeouts last Sunday.

One fan even posted a video of his beverage quaking as the Superdome became extra rowdy.

But Rams wide receiver Robert Woods says he’s not hearing any of that noise.

“You’re not hearing the fans or the crowd until after the play…since we’re playing away, hopefully it’s silent when we’re making these plays,” Woods said during a news conference Thursday at the Rams’ team facility. “Just keep their fans quiet. Keep making plays. Keep scoring touchdowns. Make that stadium ours.”

“The crowd shouldn’t have an impact and it won’t have an impact,” he added.

Kickoff for the NFC championship game is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. (PST) Sunday afternoon.