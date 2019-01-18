LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – When the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints square off Sunday in the NFC title game, you may be looking for a good place to watch the big game.

Well, you’re in luck, because the Rams are hosting several watch parties at restaurants and bars across the Southland. The parties begin at 11 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

Here’s a list of locations:

• Two Bit Circus located at 634 Mateo St, Los Angeles, CA 90021

• Angelo’s Hamburgers located at 511 S State College Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92806

• Big Wangs located at 5300 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601

• Maggie’s Pub located at 11900 Telegraph Rd, Sante Fe Springs, CA 90670

• Public House located at 1739 North Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027

• OB’s Pub located at 3610 North Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

• Barney’s Beanery located at 99 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105

For those of you in San Diego County, there will also be a watch party at Rookies Sports Bar in Oceanside, located at 2216 S El Camino Real #104.

The watch parties will also include meet-and-greets with former Ram stars and cheerleaders. Mike Lansford will be at Rookies Sports Bar, Jackie Slater will be at Big Wangs, Michael Stewart will be at Two Bit Circus and Ivory Sully will be at Angelo’s Hamburgers.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. Sunday.