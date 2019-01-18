MISSION HILLS (CBSLA) — Help is needed to identify a patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center who identified himself only as “Wolf.”

The patient is believed to be 68 years old and homeless. He was taken to the Mission Hills hospital from nearby Brand Park. Paramedics said he was with friends who said they and the patient are homeless.

Hospital officials said they are trying to identify the man in order to obtain his medical history and health insurance information for follow-up treatment.

The hospital did not provide a description, but the man known as Wolf is African American with gray hair and a salt-and-pepper beard and mustache.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity can call Providence Holy Cross’s nurse supervisor’s office at (818) 365-8051.