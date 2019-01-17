PALMDALE (CBSLA) – Three men were found shot to death and a fourth wounded in Palmdale late Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports that at 11:15 p.m. deputies responded to Ranch Center Drive and 40th Street to find three men dead in two parked cars and a fourth man wounded.

The injured victim was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, the sheriff’s department said. His condition was unknown.

The victims were not immediately identified. There was no word on a motive in the shooting or any suspect information. No gun was recovered at the scene.

It’s unclear if the shooting occurred where the victims were found or somewhere else.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call LASD Homicide investigators at 323-890-5500.