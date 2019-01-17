Live Storm Updates | Latest Evacuations and Closures

BURBANK (CBSLA) – A large oak tree came careening down onto a house in Burbank overnight Wednesday amid a powerful storm which drenched the region in several inches of rain.

The tree came down on a house in the 500 block of North Myers Street. A family was home at the time but no one was hurt.

“I’m on a team that’s helping educate people about the recovery from the Woolsey Fire,” homeowner Scott Svonkin said. “I’m lucky, those people lost everything, we just had a tree hit our house.”

Burbank Public Works crews responded and worked throughout the night to remove the tree. The home’s water service was shut off during this time.

A financial estimate of the damage to the home was not confirmed.