MALIBU (CBSLA) — A group of people were on a hike Thursday morning when one of them was struck by a massive rock that slid off a mountain.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. The massive boulder had tumbled into Rambla Pacifico Street, critically injuring a 57-year-old woman.

“This woman came up to me and said ‘could you call 911?’ And I said ‘sure. Are you OK?,’ ” said witness Janet Graham. “She said ‘I’m OK, but someone’s injured.’ I looked on the side of the road and there was a woman just lying there. I couldn’t really take it in.”

“I called my daughter and I said ‘don’t hike today’ because we hike a lot right on the street. I was afraid for her,” said Graham.

Rock slide danger was all too real this week as days of rain saturated mountains in the Malibu and Topanga Canyon areas.

Last night a two to three ton rock slid onto Las Virgenes, crushing a car. Fortunately the driver only suffered minor injuries. But the incident prompted public works to close Malibu Canyon overnight.