LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The torrential rain hitting Southern California after a week of already heavy rainfall has forced two theme parks to close Thursday.

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia and Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park both announced on Twitter that they would close Thursday due to inclement weather.

Due to inclement weather, the park will not be open today, Thursday, January 17. Tickets purchased just for today will be valid any other day in 2019. — Six Flags MM (@SFMagicMountain) January 17, 2019

#KnottsBerryFarm will be closed today, Thursday, January 17th due to inclement weather. pic.twitter.com/fVXJHmiXx1 — Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) January 17, 2019

The Santa Ana Zoo also said it would close Thursday due to the rain.

Due to the rain, the @SantaAnaZoo is closed today! pic.twitter.com/KJnSXmfxkV — City of Santa Ana (@CityofSantaAna) January 17, 2019

The heavy rain also forced Santa Anita Park in Arcadia to cancel today’s eight-race card, which had been set to happen at 1 p.m. The racetrack’s superintendent says Santa Anita has taken on 3.5 inches of rain since Monday, and that two more inches of precipitation were forecast for Thursday afternoon.

Santa Anita will remain open for simulcast wagering.

Disneyland and California Adventure in Anaheim, and Universal Studios in Universal City remain open.