LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) — Residents in the Holy Fire burn area who stayed put despite a voluntary evacuation order were told unequivocally to get out Thursday as this week’s strongest round of rain bears down on the area.

“We’d like the public to heed the warning – they are under mandatory evacuations for a reason and that is for their own safety. These areas around the Holy burn scar have received a lot of rainfall over the last few days, the soil is very saturated,” CalFire’s Fernando Herrera said. “If we reach a threshold limits of half inch or above, mud flow, debris flows, and obviously large flooding can be possible, as it was in the last one in December.”

Rain on Dec. 6 resulted in significant flooding and mud flows into several neighborhoods, prompting street closures and evacuations. However, there was no major damage to homes.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued Thursday by the Riverside County Emergency Management Department for the following neighborhoods: Amorose, Alberhill, Glen Ivy A, Glen Ivy B, Glen Eden, Grace, Horsethief A, Laguna A, Maitri, McVicker A, Rice, Withrow A. These neighborhoods, along with Laguna B and Alvarado, were under a voluntary evacuation warning Wednesday.

A care and reception center was set up at Temescal Canyon High School at 28755 El Toro Rd. in Lake Elsinore to take in residents.

The Lake Elsinore Unified School District announced Thursday that Rice Canyon Elementary School and Withrow Elementary School would be closed because of the increased risk of debris flows in nearby residential areas.

“We are under atmospheric river rain that’s coming through, wind-driven,” Herrera said. “It should arrive here within the hour, and it will have consistent rain throughout the day.”