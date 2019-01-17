Live Storm Updates | Latest Evacuations and Closures

MALIBU (CBSLA) – A 57-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a large boulder while hiking in Malibu Thursday morning.

The victim was with a group of hikers on Rambla Pacifico Street at around 9:30 a.m. when a loose boulder tumbled down a cliff and struck her, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.

She was rushed to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The exact circumstances of the accident were not immediately disclosed. It’s unclear if she was on the roadway or a trail when she was hit.

Several communities in the Woolsey Fire burn area in Malibu were under mandatory evacuation orders due to the storm, which arrived Wednesday afternoon and continued into Thursday. It was the third in a series of storms which has drenched the region this week.

Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Malibu Canyon Road and Decker Road were all closed due to the risk of flooding and debris flows on charred hillsides which have received several inches of rain. Deputies were asking people to avoid canyon areas.