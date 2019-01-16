By Jacqueline Runice

Engineering and innovation are tantamount to the success and security of any country, and as technology speeds forward, engineering graduates can significantly impact every area of life. Not only does a student studying engineering abroad get to travel, better understand global citizenry and experience different cultures, but the opportunity may even improve the chances of snagging a job with an international firm.

University of Tokyo

Bunkyō, Tokyo, Japan



The University of Tokyo, often called “the Harvard of Japan,” is the highest ranked university in Asia and among the top 10 in the world. Its reputation, five campuses and Tokyo-based companies like Sony, Toshiba, Canon and Toyota attract engineering students and job seekers from around the world. Japan’s oldest university offers degree programs in English in a variety of engineering disciplines, from Civil Engineering and Infrastructure Studies to Architecture and Urban Design.

Indian Institute of Science

Bengaluru, Karnataka India



Bangalore is rife with telecommunications, software, aerospace and biotech companies, earning it the moniker “the Silicon Valley of India” and the Indian Institute of Science is ranked the No. 1 research university in India. IISc has established new schools including The Centre of Infrastructure, Sustainable Transportation, and Urban Planning (CiSTUP); the Divecha Centre for Climate Change; the Centre for Excellence in Nano Science and Engineering; and the Robert Bosch Centre for Cyber Physical Systems. Areas of concentration are significant and include Aerospace Engineering, Materials Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Communication Engineering and others.

The University of Hong Kong

Pokfulam, Hong Kong



A public research university, the University of Hong Kong offers significant advantages for students from the United States: English is the main language in at least 10 academic areas. Additionally, iinstructors are ranked in the top 1 percent of scientists in the world, the university places in the top three of the most international universities in the world – so it’s foreign student friendly, and its Engineering & Technology department is ranked No. 1 in the world for “International Outlook.” Two of the school’s engineering academics have been named “Highly Cited Researchers 2018,” making them among the world’s top researchers.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Worcester, MA

Worcester Polytechnic Institute is a small but nonetheless significant STEM institution that has been sending students abroad as part of its project-based curriculum for more than 40 years. Currently, 70 percent of students spend a semester or more abroad in focused projects centered around solving pressing engineering or societal problems related to water, pollution, food security, energy and transportation. Students have a significant impact on the communities they serve (and vice versa), and the experience is concentrated and fulfilling. WPI runs in four 7-week terms per year (and a fifth in the summer). Students spend time on location actively engaging with sponsors and the community to fully develop and implement the project and solution that is effective and sustainable. Countries served include England, Ecuador, Armenia, Israel, Costa Rica, Japan, and Switzerland. The program is steeped in the belief that science, technology, engineering and math are absolutely critical to solving the significant challenges facing the world, and project-based learning provides students with the soft and hard skills they need to have an impact.