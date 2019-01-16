SILVER LAKE (CBSLA) – Police are looking for the driver of a car which struck and killed a woman on a sidewalk in Silver Lake Wednesday morning and sped away.

The hit-and-run, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred in the 1800 block of Hyperion Avenue at about 6:15 a.m.

The security video obtained by CBS2 showed the sedan driving down Hyperion Avenue, losing control, and crashing into the sidewalk and building.

The driver can be seen getting out, examining the damage and then getting back into the vehicle and driving away.

Los Angeles police said the victim, a woman in her 40s, died at the scene. Her name was not released.

There was no specific description of the suspect or the vehicle, which appeared to be a sedan.

