  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 4PM
    5:00 PMThe People's Court
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Silver Lake

SILVER LAKE (CBSLA) – Police are looking for the driver of a car which struck and killed a woman on a sidewalk in Silver Lake Wednesday morning and sped away.

capture 33 Out Of Control Car Hits, Kills Woman On Silver Lake Sidewalk, Speeds Away

(CBS2)

The hit-and-run, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred in the 1800 block of Hyperion Avenue at about 6:15 a.m.

The security video obtained by CBS2 showed the sedan driving down Hyperion Avenue, losing control, and crashing into the sidewalk and building.

The driver can be seen getting out, examining the damage and then getting back into the vehicle and driving away.

Los Angeles police said the victim, a woman in her 40s, died at the scene. Her name was not released.

There was no specific description of the suspect or the vehicle, which appeared to be a sedan.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s