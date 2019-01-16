MALIBU (CBSLA) – Heavy rain Wednesday night prompted a rock slide in Malibu that injured one person and smashed in a vehicle.

Crews responded around 6:30 p.m. to Malibu Canyon Road near Mulholland Highway where a red sedan had been pummeled by falling rocks.

RELATED: Heavy Rain In Malibu Prompts Evacuations, Rock Slides And School Closures

The extent of the unidentified person’s injuries was not immediately clear.

Traffic along Malibu Canyon Road was impacted as crews work to clear debris and mud from the road.