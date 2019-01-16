  • KCAL9On Air

MALIBU

MALIBU (CBSLA) – Heavy rain Wednesday night prompted a rock slide in Malibu that injured one person and smashed in a vehicle.

img 0214 Rock Slide In Malibu Injures 1, Destroys Carimg 0209 Rock Slide In Malibu Injures 1, Destroys CarCrews responded around 6:30 p.m. to Malibu Canyon Road near Mulholland Highway where a red sedan had been pummeled by falling rocks.

RELATED: Heavy Rain In Malibu Prompts Evacuations, Rock Slides And School Closures

The extent of the unidentified person’s injuries was not immediately clear.

Traffic along Malibu Canyon Road was impacted as crews work to clear debris and mud from the road.

 

 

