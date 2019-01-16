Ready to get to know the newest restaurant and retail additions to Glendale? From an udon restaurant to a Mediterranean-American spot, read on to see the newest spots to arrive around town.

Marugame Udon

1318 Galleria Way

Marugame Udon is a Japanese spot, offering noodles and more. This is the international chain’s fourth California location.

The menu offers Sanuki udon noodles and small-batch Kake-dashi broth.

The newcomer has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 38 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Evangeline K., who reviewed it on Dec. 24, said, “Freshly made udon in a yummy broth. … The soup bases are delicious, the noodles are fresh and the ambiance makes you feel like you are in Japan.”

And Pauline P. wrote, “What a gem. … The broth is very flavorful. …Thirteen different udon broth/styles to choose from. Tempura and spam musubis is always a plus.”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Marugame Udon is open from 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.–7 p.m. on Sunday.

Tribe To Table

2329 Honolulu Ave.

Photo: BIANCA B./Yelp

Tribe To Table is a new boutique retail spot, offering pet items, accessories, olive oil and more.

The store sells food and gifts produced by Native American tribes, as well as wild salmon dog food subscription boxes, woven totes and pillows and grocery items.

With four stars out of five Yelp reviews, the new store is proving to be popular with locals.

Andrea P., who reviewed it on Dec. 28, wrote, “Adorable store! Not a huge selection of stuff yet, but they’re relatively new! Went in because we saw a sign for a dog bar and we were intrigued! Picked up some amazing looking smoked salmon and some salmon skins for the dog. Good pricing and the girl working was very nice and full of recommendations about the fresh caught fish!”

Bianca B. added, “This store can’t get any better. I was able to chit chat with the owner, who is friendly and so accommodating, and his employees are great as well.”

See for yourself: it’s open from 9 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.

The Left Handed Cook

2901 Honolulu Ave.

Photo: flora c./Yelp

The Left Handed Cook is a New American and pan-Asian spot.

The menu offers street foods with Asian and American flavors, like the Rice Rice Baby with beef brisket, kimchi, bacon, fried rice, pickled jalapeño, poached egg and furikake; the Rapscallion with roasted scallion, ginger sauce, kimchi and rice noodles; and the Muscles from Brussels with Brussels sprouts, bacon, orange, mint, almond, Parmesan, onion, bacon and vinaigrette.

With a five-star rating out of 52 reviews on Yelp so far, The Left Handed Cook seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Janine M., who reviewed it on Nov. 15, said, “I got to try the poutine and the Rice Rice Baby. So delicious. I could try and explain the fusion of flavors, but I would do it no justice—you’ve got to try it for yourself! I can guarantee you’ve probably never tried anything like it.”

Yelper Michelle Y. added, “Great, hearty food that is different from the usual. Loved the buns on the sandwich/burger. Buns just melt in my mouth.”

The Left Handed Cook is open from 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)

818 Optical

4121 Pennsylvania Ave., Unit J

Photo: 818 optical/Yelp

818 Optical is a spot to score eyewear.

The family owned and operated business offers top-quality frames, as well as contact lenses, at wholesale prices, served up with quick professional service.

It seems to be resonating with its clientele so far, having a five-star Yelp rating out of four reviews.

Yelper C K., who reviewed it on Dec. 26, said, “What a great find! Bert really knows his stuff. I tried on at least 10 different pairs of glasses and Bert patiently walked me through proper sizing and fitting according to my face shape.”

Talin M. noted, “Very fast and professional service. I was a bit nervous since it was my son’s first time getting glasses, but the guy working there made our experience a fun and fast one! It’s so hard to get excellent customer service nowadays.”

The new store is open from 9 a.m.–6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)

King’s Kitchen

1235 S. Central Ave.

Photo: king’s kitchen/Yelp

King’s Kitchen is a Mediterranean and New American spot.

The extensive menu features American classics such as the spicy crispy chicken sandwich and the California Kobe burger, as well as Mediterranean specialties like the soltani kebab and chicken thigh kebab. (Explore its menu for yourself here.)

It’s getting positive feedback so far from local diners, having earned a 4.5-star rating out of 80 Yelp reviews.

Steve Z., who reviewed it on Nov. 29, wrote, “I was pleasantly surprised by how yummy our meals were. I’m not usually a fan of skewers, but this place changed my mind. The staff was super friendly and helpful, and the food was delicious. Their tzatziki sauce was spot on and the salads were great.”

And Lisa S. added, “This place was excellent and just what I was in the mood for. The veggie sandwich was fresh and served hot with delicious french fries. The place is immaculate and very cute inside, with trendy music in the background.”

Hungry? King’s Kitchen is open from 10 a.m.–9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)