LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) — Wednesday night the Riverside County Fire Department expanded the voluntary evacuation warnings in the Holy Fire burn area.

This includes several areas — from Glen Ivy to the north and Lake Elsinore to the south.

Mandatory evacuations were also issued for a community of several hundred homes in Lake Elsinore.

Officials expect the heavy round of rain overnight is going to damage already rain-soaked hillsides.

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies were going door to door Wednesday night in Lake Elsinore, giving the orders to evacuate in person.

300 homes and over a thousand residents were all under the mandatory evacuation orders. Those homes were under the Laguna A zone on the Holy Fire risk assessment map.

CalFire says they brought in extra reinforcements, including the National Guard, to brace for the storm.

Workers were using heavy equipment to remove truckloads of mud from a debris basin.

In Corona’s Glen Ivy neighborhood there were flooded roadways including Temescal Canyon Road as well as mud and debris on other streets.

Families who got the evacuation orders were carefully planning their next steps.

“I think we’re going to wait and see because we’ve already left a couple times and nothing’s really happened around here,” said Lake Elsinore resident Jason Beaver.

Of the 13 other zones still under voluntary evacuation warnings Wednesday night, CalFire says the areas of greatest concern were the Lakeside A and Alvarado A zones in Lake Elsinore.

The evacuation shelter set up is at Temescal Canyon High School.