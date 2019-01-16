COVINA (CBSLA) – A 39-year-old woman has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of her 2-year-old son in Covina.

Xa Dinh Ngo, who also goes by the name Michelle Ngo, stabbed her son with a knife several times in the early morning hours of Jan. 11 in their Covina townhome, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office reports.

Ngo is charged one count of murder with a special allegation of using a deadly and dangerous weapon.

At around 3:30 a.m. Friday, a Covina police sergeant noticed a partially clothed woman with blood spatter on her body – later identified as Ngo — running in the middle of the street in the 300 block of North Second Avenue.

Ngo initially tried to run away from officers, but was caught, police said. She also made a statement that indicated to police there might be the victim of a crime, but did not elaborate on the location of the person.

Police transported Ngo to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation and eventually learned that she lived at a townhouse in the 100 block of East Italia Street, less than a block from where she was initially found. When they responded to the home, they discovered a small fire burning on the second floor, police said. They entered to find her son deceased inside.

Police also did not disclose if anyone else lived in the home.

Ngo was taken into custody Monday after being released from the hospital. She faces a maximum sentence of 26-years-to-life in prison. She is set to be arraigned Wednesday in L.A. County Superior Court in Pomona. Prosecutors will ask that her bail be set at $2 million.