Filed Under:College Of The Canyons

VALENCIA (CBSLA) – A single report of a woman with a rifle prompted a lockdown Wednesday afternoon at College of the Canyons’ Valencia campus, authorities said.

Deputies were sent about 4:40 p.m. to the campus in the 26400 block of Rockwell Canyon Road to investigate, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The college urged people to “[s]tay off campus if you are not already here” as deputies performed safety checks.

Only one report of a possible woman with a rifle was received, according to the sheriff’s department.

The lockdown was lifted around 6:45 p.m.

