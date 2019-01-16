Cauldron Ice Cream

PHOTO: Sherlyn M./YELP

New to 14001 Jeffrey Road in Northwood is Cauldron Ice Cream, a spot to score small-batch, hand-crafted ice cream with rotating seasonal flavors like speckled vanilla, Vietnamese coffee and the Sun, Moon and Stars — a creamy blend of oolong, jasmine and green teas. Hong Kong-style egg waffle cones are on offer as well. (You can check out the current selection here.)

Lost Bean

PHOTO: Eunice K./YELP

Now open at 4632 Barranca Parkway in Woodbridge is the Lost Bean, a spot to score organic coffee, tea and more. The growing chain — with additional locations in both Tustin and Costa Mesa — offers up both hot and iced caffeinated beverages, along with breakfast eats like chocolate chip pancakes and omelettes.

Redstraw

PHOTO: alex w./YELP

Head over to 14031 Jeffrey Road in Northwood and you’ll find Redstraw, a spot to score cocktail-inspired tea offerings like the Blue Lady — Ceylon tea flavored with grapefruit, citrus and blue mallow flowers. A variety of different toppings are on hand as well, from honey boba and lychee jelly to aloe vera and fresh fruit.

Our Secret Place

Photo: Brian S./Yelp

A new addition to Irvine’s Business District , Our Secret Place is a luxury medical spa and skin care spot that’s located at 2626 Dupont Drive, Suite A10. The newcomer — with additional outposts in Irvine and Baldwin Park — offers a range of beauty services, from non-invasive body slimming and cellulite reduction to hair restoration and micro-needling facials. (You can check out the full menu of services here.)