Cauldron Ice Cream
New to 14001 Jeffrey Road in Northwood is Cauldron Ice Cream, a spot to score small-batch, hand-crafted ice cream with rotating seasonal flavors like speckled vanilla, Vietnamese coffee and the Sun, Moon and Stars — a creamy blend of oolong, jasmine and green teas. Hong Kong-style egg waffle cones are on offer as well. (You can check out the current selection here.)
Lost Bean
Now open at 4632 Barranca Parkway in Woodbridge is the Lost Bean, a spot to score organic coffee, tea and more. The growing chain — with additional locations in both Tustin and Costa Mesa — offers up both hot and iced caffeinated beverages, along with breakfast eats like chocolate chip pancakes and omelettes.
Redstraw
Head over to 14031 Jeffrey Road in Northwood and you’ll find Redstraw, a spot to score cocktail-inspired tea offerings like the Blue Lady — Ceylon tea flavored with grapefruit, citrus and blue mallow flowers. A variety of different toppings are on hand as well, from honey boba and lychee jelly to aloe vera and fresh fruit.
Our Secret Place
A new addition to Irvine’s Business District , Our Secret Place is a luxury medical spa and skin care spot that’s located at 2626 Dupont Drive, Suite A10. The newcomer — with additional outposts in Irvine and Baldwin Park — offers a range of beauty services, from non-invasive body slimming and cellulite reduction to hair restoration and micro-needling facials. (You can check out the full menu of services here.)