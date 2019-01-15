COVINA (CBSLA) – A 39-year-old woman has been arrested on murder charges in the death of a young boy in Covina last week.

Xa Dinh Ngo of Covina was taken into custody Monday on a single count of murder in the death of a toddler whose body was found in a burning townhouse on Jan. 11.

Ngo’s relationship to the toddler or a motive in his death was not immediately confirmed. It’s unclear if she was his mother. She was arrested after being released from a local hospital, according to Covina police.

At around 3:30 a.m. Friday, a police sergeant noticed a partially clothed woman with blood spatter on her body – later identified as Ngo — running in the middle of the street in the 300 block of North Second Avenue, according to police.

Ngo initially tried to run away from officers, but was caught. She also made a statement that indicated to police there might be the victim of a crime, but did not elaborate on the location of the person.

Police transported Ngo to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation and eventually learned that she lived at a townhome in the 100 block of East Italia Street, less than a block from where she was initially found. When they responded to the home, they discovered a small fire burning on the second floor, police said. They entered to find a toddler deceased inside.

His name and exact age were not released. His cause of death is under investigation. There was no immediate word on whether he died as a result of the fire. Police also did not disclose if anyone else lived in the home.

Ngo is set to be arraigned Wednesday morning. She is being held without bail.