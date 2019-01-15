ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A UCLA gymnast is taking the Internet by storm for the second time in a year after scoring a perfect 10 at the Collegiate Challenge in Anaheim over the weekend.

Video of Katelyn Ohashi’s floor routine posted by UCLA Gymnastics on Twitter caught fire online, getting attention from sports writer Jemele Hill and California Senator Kamala Harris.

Note to self: Go to a UCLA gymnastics meet

pic.twitter.com/nrwXtjmBVN — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 13, 2019

The floor routine is joyful and energetic, punctuated several times with Michael Jackson-worthy dance moves, Ohashi’s wide smile and playful tosses of her hair. But those were just the cherry on top of Ohashi’s stunning, technically perfect gymnastics.

A 🔟 isn't enough for this floor routine by @katelyn_ohashi. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pqUzl7AlUA — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) January 13, 2019

It’s not the first time Ohashi’s floor routines went viral. Her moonwalking performance last March at the PAC-12 Championships has been viewed more than 4 million times on YouTube.

Ohashi is a former elite gymnast and once-Olympic hopeful who competed alongside Simone Biles. In a piece for the The Players’ Tribune, she confessed that she nearly left the sport after numerous injuries and body image issues.