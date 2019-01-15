  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Pasadena, Transient

PASADENA (CBSLA) – A transient woman has been charged with killing a 75-year-old woman in her Pasadena home, officials said Tuesday.

Mary Jean O’Connor, 44, has been charged with one count of murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Jeri Douglas was found strangled to death by officers performing a welfare check on Dec. 17, prosecutors said.
O’Connor faces a possible maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison. Bail is set at $2 million.
The case remains under investigation by Pasadena police.
