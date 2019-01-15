UNIVERSITY PARK (CBSLA) – Police are looking to contact the next of kin of a man who was killed when he was struck by a charter bus and dragged for a block in the University Park section of South Los Angeles.

Los Angeles police identified the victim as 78-year-old Louis Jude Otero of Los Angeles, who was struck about 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the intersection of 23rd and Flower streets and dragged for about 100 feet.

“The bus was headed southbound (on) Flower Street at the time the driver struck the elderly man,” according to an LAPD statement. “After the collision, a witness saw a foot underneath the bus. As the bus was driving through the intersection of Flower Street and Adams Boulevard, the man was finally dislodged from underneath the bus.”

The witness tried unsuccessfully to flag down the driver of the bus, police said.

Otero was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives identified the tour company and driver and both were cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Police have not said whether the driver was aware the bus had hit Otero. Authorities told CBS2 last week that investigators had contacted representatives of the bus company and were attempting to make contact with the driver. Detectives said the owner of the bus company had no idea what had happened.

Anyone with information about Otero’s next of kin was urged to call the LAPD’s Central Traffic Division detectives at 213-833-3713 or Detective Moses Castillo at 213-486-0752.

