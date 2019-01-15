Filed Under:Bell Gardens

BELL GARDENS (CBSLA) – Eight people, including three children, suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in Bell Gardens Tuesday morning, prompting a hazmat callout which forced surrounding homes to be evacuated.

At around 9:15 a.m., Bell Gardens police and Los Angeles County Fire crews were called to the 5500 block of Clara Street, where they found several people suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The eight patients were rushed to local hospitals. Two children were in critical but stable condition, the fire department said. The other seven were in fair condition.

Police said that surrounding homes were evacuated and traffic on Clara Street was diverted.

The cause of the carbon monoxide leak was under investigation by LACFD hazmat. There was no immediate word on whether the eight patients all resided in the home.

