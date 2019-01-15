TEACHERS ON STRIKE:LA Walkout Enters 2nd Day
Encino, Mudflow, Mudslide

ENCINO (CBSLA) — A mudslide that damaged one Encino home is threatening more than a dozen others Tuesday morning.

A voluntary evacuation order was issued for 14 homes on Boris Drive and Martson Drive after 200 feet of mud that hit Joyce Sachs’ home Monday night.

“If my grandson had been in the guest house, it would have been horrible. Because it was totally covered in mud,” Sachs said.

The Sachs’ guest house was moved off its foundation by the mudflow, which also pushed out some of the furniture. The guest house has been red tagged, and the main house was yellow tagged.

Sachs said she and her grandson were fortunately not home at the time of the mudslide. No injuries have been reported.

Heavy rain had fallen on and off throughout Southern California Monday, contributing to the mudslide that hit the Sachs home, but another round of rain is expected Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says a geologist and a grading expert will come out at first light Tuesday to the Encino home to evaluate the hillside.

