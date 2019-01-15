DENTON, Texas (CBSLA/AP) — Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher John Wetteland – a onetime World Series MVP — has been arrested on allegations of child sexual abuse in Texas.

Wetteland, a resident of Trophy Club, a suburb in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, was arrested Monday on a single count of continuous sex abuse of a child under the age of 14, according to Denton County Sheriff’s Office records.

The 52-year-old was released on $25,000 bail.

No details about the case have been released. The Associated Press was not able to contact Wetteland or his attorney to ask for comment. The Denton County district attorney’s office hasn’t returned a phone message requesting details.

Wetteland, who grew up in Northern California, was drafted by the Dodgers in 1985 and made his major league debut in 1989. He played three seasons with the Dodgers before being traded to the Cincinnati Reds following the 1991 season.

Wetteland was MVP of the 1996 World Series with the New York Yankees. The three-time All-Star closer was 48-45 with 330 saves and a 2.93 ERA from 1989-2000. He also played for the Montreal Expos and finished his career with the Texas Rangers.

