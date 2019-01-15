ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Police are on the hunt for a man accused of grabbing a teenage girl who was walking near an Anaheim high school Monday morning – the latest in a series of such attacks.

The suspect has been approaching girls from behind, grabbing them and then running away, according to authorities. Police said there have been at least three incidents, which have all happened between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The attacks started late last week near the high school at 301 N. Gilbert St., said Anaheim police Sgt. Jeff Mundy. The most recent incident occurred near Savanna High School in the 2800 block of West Lincoln Avenue, Mundy said.

The suspect is described as “an unshaven Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s, between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a thin build, short black hair and a mustache.”

Anyone with non-emergency information is urged to contact the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900 or Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or occrimestoppers.org.

