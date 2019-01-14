RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Two suspects have been arrested on allegations they shot and wounded two men in Riverside late Sunday night. Furthermore, when officers who responded to that shooting, they themselves opened fire, but struck no one, authorities said.

At 10:37 p.m., Riverside police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Iowa Avenue and Blaine Street. They arrived to find two men who had been struck by gunfire, Riverside police Lt. Dwayne May said.

During the response, at least one officer then opened fire on the two suspects, but did not strike them. The two were then arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

Meanwhile, the two victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

A weapon was recovered, May said.

It’s unclear what prompted officers to open fire on the suspects. There was no word on a motive for the shooting or whether it was gang-related.

Police closed off the area to pedestrians and vehicles for several hours.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)