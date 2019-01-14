Billy Harris knows food. He’s traveled the world emceeing some of the largest culinary charity events with the world’s best chefs. He recently combined those talents, with his personal connections – a chef-focused dinner series benefiting No Kid Hungry. Welcome to the hottest meal ticket in LA!

Coming soon, CBSLA is launching a new series for foodies and aspiring chefs alike! “The Billy Harris Dinner Series” features a different famed chef and restaurant each month.

Watch the preview from our this first episode, where we take you behind the scenes as Billy teams up with Chef Ludo Lefebvre and his latest restaurant Petit Trois Le Valley here in LA!