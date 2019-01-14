TORRANCE (CBSLA) – A major artery in Torrance will likely remain shut down for the next week after a water main break created a large sinkhole, and repairs have been delayed because of the storm moving into the region.

The water main break occurred in a 16-inch water main Saturday on Van Ness Avenue between Dominguez Street and Arlington Avenue, according to the Torrance Fire Department.

By Saturday night, the sinkhole on the southbound side had grown to 30 feet by 15 feet in size. There was settling of the street on the northbound side.

All lanes of Van Ness Avenue will remain shut down through Saturday, Jan. 19, because Torrance Municipal Water crews will be unable to immediately begin repairs due to the stormy weather hitting the area.

“I was notified by our water department that repairs to fill the sinkhole and reopen the street will be delayed until Jan.19 because of the upcoming inclement weather,” Torrance Assistant Fire Chief Carl Besanceney said.

Motorists were advised to use Western Avenue or Crenshaw Boulevard as alternative routes and eastbound and westbound motorists were advised to use Del Amo or Torrance boulevards.

The affected area is commercial and industrial, Besanceney said.

