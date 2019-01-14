LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Department of Public Social Services says it will issue food stamps early amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The DPSS says they are issuing February’s CalFresh benefit distribution, more commonly known as food stamps, to eligible households on Wednesday to ensure LA County’s most vulnerable residents receive their benefits without interruption.

The agency reiterated that the early distribution is not additional benefits, but an early issuance of February’s CalFresh benefits.

“Households are urged to budget their benefits accordingly to ensure that they have funds available to purchase food in the month of February,” DPSS officials said in a statement.

CalFresh customers can contact DPSS Customer Service at (866) 613-3777.