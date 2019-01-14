IRVINE (CBSLA) – A fraternity at the University of California, Irvine has been placed under suspension following the death of a student over the weekend.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Noah Domingo of La Crescenta, according to the Orange County coroner’s office.

At 9:42 a.m. Saturday, officers found Domingo after being called to an off-campus house on Turtle Drive, police said. The cause and circumstances of Domingo’s death were not confirmed.

On Sunday, Interim Vice Chancellor Edgar J. Dormitorio sent out an email to the UCI community in which he said that Sigma Alpha Epsilon had been placed on an “interim suspension” as a result of the death.

“This means that the fraternity has been directed to cease all of its activities pending the investigation of the Irvine Police Department and review of the incident by the Office of Academic Integrity & Student Conduct,” Gillman wrote.