ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A teenage girl was grabbed in a sexual manner while walking to Savanna High School in Anaheim Monday morning – the latest in a series of such attacks.

The attacks started late last week near the high school at 301 N. Gilbert St., said Anaheim police Sgt. Jeff Mundy. The one this morning occurred in the 2800 block of West Lincoln Avenue, Mundy said.

Police did not want to release the number of attacks, but Mundy said it was “less than eight.” The attacks happened between 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., Mundy said.

The suspect has been approaching the girls from behind, grabbing them and then running away in what police characterized as “sexual batteries.”

The suspect is an unshaven Latino man who is in his 20s or 30s who is 5 feet, 3 inches to 5 feet, 6 inches tall and has a thin build and short hair.

Anyone who has information regarding the incidents is urged to call police at 714-765-1900. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855-TIP-OCCS.

