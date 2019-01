RIVERSIDE COUNTY (CBSLA) — A voluntary evacuation order has been issued for the Holy Fire burn area.

A rainstorm is forecasted for the area Monday afternoon that could bring mud slides and debris flow.

According to CAL Fire Riverside, residents in the following zones are being asked to leave now:

Amorose

Alberhill

Glen Ivy A

Glen Ivy B

Glen Eden

Grace

Horsethief A

Laguna A

Maitri

McVicker A

Rice

Withrow A