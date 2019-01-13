MALIBU (CBSLA) — A stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway near Malibu has reopened after being closed most of Saturday because of mudslide concerns.

Caltrans crews spent most of the day clearing mud in and around Malibu along Decker Canyon

But the waiting game was a long one for those who reside in the area.

Resident Bonnie Decker was worried about her home, which was situated near the Woolsey fire burn area.

Decker’s name is a big part of Malibu because the family was a part of the original homesteaders.

“Hoping that it just doesn’t come down the whole mountain,” Decker said. “That’s what I hope for.”

Caltrans crews will continue to keep a close eye on the hillsides with more rain expected over the next four days.