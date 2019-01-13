ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Seven vehicles in a hotel parking lot in the Ontario area were torched early Sunday in a case of suspected arson, according to investigators.

Footage of the fire at the Azure Hotel & Suites showed flames shooting into the air overnight. The fire erupted just before 2 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they located at least three vehicles that had caught fire. Crews made an aggressive attack and were able to extinguish the blaze within a half hour of being on scene.

Roy Pritchard, the night manager for the hotel, said the security footage captured the suspected arson on tape.

“We actually saw the guy carry up the gas cans, sit them down, spray them atop the primary car,” Pritchard said. “He lights a cigarette, smokes the cigarette, comes back, throws the cigarette down.”

All guests were evacuated. No injuries were reported.

“Crazy. Bizarre. Never in my life … I’ve been working in the hotel business … never have I come across something like this,” Pritchard added.