LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The National Weather Service has issued a high surf and winter weather advisory for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties ahead of a combination of heavy rainfall and snow in the mountains.

Forecasters say the storm is pushing through San Bernardino County. The advisories are set to expire at 12 p.m.

Temperatures across the board will remain in their 40s and 50s, with highs into the 60s later in the day.

Saturday’s storm is the first of a series of storms headed our way through the upcoming week.

“We will have scattered showers for much of the day, and expected to taper off later in the day,” said Jennifer Kim, a weather forecaster for CBS Los Angeles. “By Sunday night into Monday, we are going to see some significant rainfall.”

Kim said 1-3 inches of rain is anticipated to fall on Monday as a result of the second storm that will move into the region.

The rain is expected to stick around through Thursday, and conditions will then dry up by Friday.