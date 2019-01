HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — One person was killed on Saturday as a result of a multi-car pile-up on the 101 Freeway in Hollywood.

Four others were injured in the 6-car crash along the northbound lanes of the thoroughfare at Lankershim Boulevard.

The deadly crash along the rain-slick roads caused the northbound lanes to be closed. As of 8 a.m., at least one lane was open.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.