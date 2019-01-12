TRACKING THE STORM:Southern California Braces For Heavy Rainfall, Mudslide Concerns Linger For Burn Areas
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A journalist who covered local Long Beach news died Friday evening following a traffic collision in Long Beach.

Sean Belk, 36, died after being transported to Memorial Medical Center following injuries sustained in the head-on collision at Broadway and Obispo Avenue.

Belk was employed as a staff writer at the bi-weekly Beachcomber newspaper in Long Beach. He had also reported for the Long Beach Business Journal and the Signal-Tribune.

Belk received an AA degree from Long Beach City College in 2005, followed by a BA in communications from CSU Fullerton in 2009.

“Sean Belk was a master of his craft and will be greatly missed by all of us on the Beachcomber team,” said Beachcomber Publisher Jay Beeler.

Belk is survived by his parents and three younger brothers.

