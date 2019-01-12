LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Wisconsin girl was reunited with her extended family after being kidnapped and held captive for three months.

Jayme Closs, 13, was found wandering the small rural town of Gordon, about 60 miles away from her hometown of Barron on Thursday.

Closs had been kidnapped from her home 88 days prior. Authorities identified her suspected abductor as Jake Patterson.

Patterson, according to authorities, also stands accused of fatally shooting Closs’ parents in a “meticulously planned shotgun attack,” in October, according to the Associated Press. He was being held on homicide and kidnapping charges.

“The suspect had specific intentions to kidnap Jayme and went to great lengths to prepare to take her,” said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.

On Saturday, kidnapping survivor Jaycee Dugard issued the following statement:

“On behalf of the Dugard Family and the team at The JAYC Foundation we would like to send our heartfelt support and joy to Jayme Kloss and her family,” says Dugard. “As the story unfolds and the family begins to heal from this tragic event it’s important to give them space to do so. The road ahead will have many ups and downs. Allow yourself to grieve and move forward. What happened will always be senseless but it does not have to define who you are forever.”

Dugard herself had been held captive for 18 years after being abducted as a child. She was rescued in 2009 in California.