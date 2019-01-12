RAMS V COWBOYS:Rams Score Playoff Victory Against Dallas Cowboys 30-22
Filed Under:Anaheim, Hail, Orange County

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A severe storm dumped hail on Orange County Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service confirmed a cell moved through the northwest portion of the county, including the Anaheim area, around 5 p.m.

The hail piled up on the roadways, including Beach Blvd., making for a slushy commute.

The storm rolled in Friday, hitting southern California with wet weather that prompted road closures and fears of mudslides throughout the region. Another storm system is expected to arrive Sunday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s