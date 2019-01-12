ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A severe storm dumped hail on Orange County Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service confirmed a cell moved through the northwest portion of the county, including the Anaheim area, around 5 p.m.

The hail piled up on the roadways, including Beach Blvd., making for a slushy commute.

The storm rolled in Friday, hitting southern California with wet weather that prompted road closures and fears of mudslides throughout the region. Another storm system is expected to arrive Sunday.