CALABASAS (CBSLA) — A man was killed at the end of a vehicle pursuit Saturday on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Calabasas, authorities said.

Paramedics were dispatched to the scene on the southbound freeway, north of Las Virgenes Street, at 11:20 a.m. for a “possible DOA,” said Capt. Ron Singleton of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Both sides of the 101 Freeway at Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas were closed Saturday following termination of the pursuit.

The police chase ended in the armed standoff.

The California Highway Patrol announced the shutdown shortly after 11:30 a.m. in a tweet.

