LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A dense fog advisory for parts of the San Fernando Valley and much of the Inland Empire will make for a perilous Friday morning commute.

The National Weather Service says the dense fog advisory will be in effect until at least 9 a.m. throughout Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank and Universal City, with visibility down to a quarter mile or less.

Dense fog advisory has been issued for the San Fernando Valley. Both Bob Hope Airport and Van Nuys AP reported dense fog 1/4 mile or less. Motorists, slow down and do not use your brights. #cawx #SoCal #LAfog pic.twitter.com/scInrnVmRh — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 11, 2019

Dense fog covered most of Ventura Boulevard in the west San Fernando Valley, and obscured street signs.

A much bigger patch of fog stretched from San Bernardino, across Riverside and into parts of Orange County.

In foggy conditions, drivers were advised to reduce their speeds, increase following distance and use low beam headlights.