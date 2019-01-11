  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Dense Fog Advisory, Inland Empire, San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A dense fog advisory for parts of the San Fernando Valley and much of the Inland Empire will make for a perilous Friday morning commute.

The National Weather Service says the dense fog advisory will be in effect until at least 9 a.m. throughout Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank and Universal City, with visibility down to a quarter mile or less.

Dense fog covered most of Ventura Boulevard in the west San Fernando Valley, and obscured street signs.

A much bigger patch of fog stretched from San Bernardino, across Riverside and into parts of Orange County.

In foggy conditions, drivers were advised to reduce their speeds, increase following distance and use low beam headlights.

