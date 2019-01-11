  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:UCLA, Westwood

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A block party on UCLA’s fraternity row that swelled to hundreds of people overnight drew police officers in riot gear looking to disperse the crowd.

Hundreds of people packed the streets near Roebling and Levering avenues in Westwood late Thursday night. Loud music was being blasted, and some people were seen drinking on the street.

Police wearing helmets and wielding batons showed up at about 1 a.m. Friday to clear the streets.

The remnants of the party – including cups, bottles and trash – were still scattered on the streets Friday morning.

It’s not clear who organized the party or whether any arrests were made.

